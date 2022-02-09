Public Index Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $192.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $192.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.88 or 1.00277372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

