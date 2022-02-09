DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $33,781.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00786969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00231015 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars.

