Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.91 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.

VRNS stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

