Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.60 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

