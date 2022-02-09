$105.07 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce $105.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.45 million. Asana posted sales of $68.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $371.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 47,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $2,448,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 1,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 100,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

