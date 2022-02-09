Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.16.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $84,062,000 after acquiring an additional 450,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 184,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,618,182. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

