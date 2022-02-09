Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 64,406 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,998,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,360,000 after purchasing an additional 381,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 401,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

