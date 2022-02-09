MKS Instruments, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,686. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

