Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. 75,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $92.07 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

