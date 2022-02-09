iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

