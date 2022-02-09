Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises approximately 8.4% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Insperity worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $4,417,744. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

