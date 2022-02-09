Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 14,190 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

