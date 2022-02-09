Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $662,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SRE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,415. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

