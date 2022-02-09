Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.68, but opened at $83.85. Hub Group shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 1,582 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

