New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $138.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

NEWR traded down $29.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. 150,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

