Marathon Capital Management Has $302,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 275,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

EMR opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

