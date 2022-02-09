Golden State Equity Partners Has $804,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 1,263,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $24,420,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 62,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.