Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,120,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,079,000 after buying an additional 110,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 119,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $139.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

