Golden State Equity Partners Sells 58 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,334,000 after buying an additional 145,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.