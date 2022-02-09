Golden State Equity Partners Has $3.44 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

