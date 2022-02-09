Golden State Equity Partners Has $4 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 69,506 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,436,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,340,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 563,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,590,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

