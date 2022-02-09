SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 8.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,921. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

