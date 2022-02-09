McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.69. 19,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,331. The firm has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,869 shares of company stock worth $26,321,200. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

