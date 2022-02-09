Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NYSE GVA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

