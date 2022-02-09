Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.77.

KNX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,810. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

