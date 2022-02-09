Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 51,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,018. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

