Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $21.93

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $23.51. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 4,952 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

