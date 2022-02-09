Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.54

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

