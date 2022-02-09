International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 266,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 225,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$26.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.55.

Get International Lithium alerts:

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.