Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Unum Group comprises approximately 1.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. 32,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,285. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

