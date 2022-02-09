McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $270,982,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 203,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

