Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,867. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $107.32. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

