Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $379.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.10 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

