American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,507,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 456,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

