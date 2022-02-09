American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,507,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 456,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.