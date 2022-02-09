Tycoon (TYC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $192,358.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00106872 BTC.

About Tycoon

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

