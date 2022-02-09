Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,928. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

