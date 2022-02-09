ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
