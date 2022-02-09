Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

