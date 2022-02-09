Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.