833,333 Shares in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Acquired by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 833,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. IMARA accounts for 0.6% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 3.17% of IMARA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMARA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.04.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,747 shares of company stock valued at $712,891. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

