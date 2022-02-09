Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. 16,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,829. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

