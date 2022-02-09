ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. ContextLogic accounts for approximately 0.4% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 1.33% of ContextLogic worth $45,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WISH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 521,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,852. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

