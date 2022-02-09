Dalton Investments LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dalton Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up approximately 10.9% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 26.9% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

G traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

