Tri Locum Partners LP Acquires 280,888 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,888 shares during the period. IVERIC bio makes up 2.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.36% of IVERIC bio worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 5,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,404. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

