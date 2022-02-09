Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases 3,736 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 11.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 672,174 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 730,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.