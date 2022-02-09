Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 2.6% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,437 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. 6,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $76.47.
