Aspireon Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.47. 660,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,551,631. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80.

