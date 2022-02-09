Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $63,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.