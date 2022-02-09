Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $2.96 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CCC Intelligent Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 16,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

