Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,881. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.37.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

